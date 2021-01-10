Odisha: Farmer Sets Up Water Wheel Using Waste Bottles To Irrigate Fields

A farmer in Odisha's Mayurbhanj has set up a water wheel to irrigate his farmland situated two kilometres away from the river. Mahur Tipiria's water wheel is made of plastic bottles that scoop up the water and empty into a bamboo pipe which then carries the water to his fields.

Tipiria is also helping the local farmers to irrigate their land using his irrigation technique. The farmer said he has received little help from the government and had to do all work by himself, most of the times. "I'm a poor man. I repeatedly urged officers to make arrangements for irrigation but to no avail. Finally, I made this," said Tipiria.