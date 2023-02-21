All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha: Air Pollution Risk For Sambalpur Residents As Scrap Dealers Burn Garbage In Open Areas
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Odisha, 21 Feb 2023 7:30 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Rajesh Kumar Meher on February 12 shows clouds of smoke erupting from burning garbage in the Baijamunda chowk area of Sambalpur. Scrap dealers have been burning trash in the open, endangering the health of commuters and polluting the air. Open garbage burning poses health risks to those exposed directly to the smoke, and it mainly affects people with sensitive respiratory systems, children, and the elderly.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain