The Logical Indian Crew
NSS Rashtriya Seva Yojana Prakoshth Donates Toys, Study Material To Kids In Gram-Gudu
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 24 Oct 2022 3:08 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Rashtriya Seva Yojana Prakoshth, an initiative by @nssggcuCG, donated toys, study material and food to kids in Gram-Gudu on the auspicious occasion of Diwali in an effort to promote happiness, terming it as "Khushiyon Wali Diwali."
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
