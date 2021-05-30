Videos

Now, Test Yourself For COVID-19 At Home With 'CoviSelf'

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   30 May 2021 5:15 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on May 19, approved India's first self-use Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 developed by Mylab Discovery Solutions. The test is named as 'CoviSelf'.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through the details.


