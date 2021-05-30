Now, Test Yourself For COVID-19 At Home With 'CoviSelf'
India | 30 May 2021 5:15 PM GMT
|
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on May 19, approved India's first self-use Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 developed by Mylab Discovery Solutions. The test is named as 'CoviSelf'.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through the details.
