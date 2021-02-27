Videos

Now Reforms Mean Smashing Rights Of Ordinary People, Concentrating Powers In Hands Of Corporations: P. Sainath

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   27 Feb 2021 8:22 AM GMT
Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
P.Sainath, Founder Editor of the People’s Archive of Rural India speaks to The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur to discuss the ongoing farmers’ protest and farm reforms among other things.

