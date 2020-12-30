"Nothing To Worry About": Prof N K Mehra On New Strain Of Coronavirus
India | 30 Dec 2020 3:23 AM GMT
| |
Former Dean and National Chair of AIIMS, New Delhi, said that even though the new strain of coronavirus is more transmissible, there is nothing to worry about.
The Logical Indian's Shweta Kothari talks to Prof N K Mehra, Former Dean and National Chair of AIIMS, New Delhi, who said that even though the new strain of coronavirus is more transmissible, there is nothing to worry about.
Also Read: Rajasthan: 11 Differently-Abled Couples Tie Knot At Mass Wedding, Pledge 'No Dowry'
Next Story