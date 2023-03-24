All section
Not Getting Rs 2000 Notes From ATM? Here’s Why
India, 24 March 2023 12:59 PM GMT
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a written reply in Lok Sabha said that no instructions have been given to banks for filling or not filling Rs 2,000 notes in Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) as lenders make their own choice for loading of cash vending machines.
