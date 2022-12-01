All section
Northeast Rail Connectivity: Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project Shows Progress, Completion Expected By 2023 End
West Bengal, 1 Dec 2022 12:17 PM GMT
Sivok-Rangpo Railway Line is currently under construction to connect West Bengal and Sikkim. As part of the project, another breakthrough was achieved in Tunnel No 2 from Andheri Khola to Kalijhora West Bengal-Sikkim line. Sikkim is expected to connect to the Indian Railways network with the 44.96 km long new line project, included in the Budget in 2008-09. The project will put the Himalayan state on the railway map of India by the end of 2023. According to officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway, around 50% of all the major bridges and tunnels have been completed.
