All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
North Central Railways Shares Clip Of Intensive Cleaning At Station, Urge Travelers To Keep Premises Clean
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 21 Feb 2023 7:37 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by North Central Railway on February 13 shows a glimpse of the intensive cleaning and washing of station premises at North Central Railway Prayagraj Junction. To maintain the momentum of cleanliness among stations, the railway department has urged travelers to keep the premises clean for a hygienic lifestyle and make use of garbage cans.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain