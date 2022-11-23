All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Noida: Citizens Strolling In Park Experience Choking Due To Burning Waste
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 23 Nov 2022 3:49 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Harsh Vardhan Tripathi on November 21 shows smoke erupting near Master Park 117 Noida caused by garbage burning. Tripathi asserts that the burning of garbage causes choking in park visitors. He also requested officials to look into the matter.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain