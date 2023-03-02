All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
No Police Personnel Present At Ayodhya Police Post: Watch Video
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 2 March 2023 10:18 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The case is of Shahganj police post of police station Inayatnagar. In the video shared by @bstvlive, a dog can be seen resting on an empty chair. As per the information, there were no police personnel present at the post then. The video has now gone viral on social media and has raised concerns regarding the unavailability of police officers and mismanagement. #UP #Police
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal