'No Money For Terror' Ministerial Conference: PM Modi Insists To Impose Cost On Countries That Support Terrorism
Delhi, 19 Nov 2022 3:44 AM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the third 'No Money for Terror' ministerial conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing in New Delhi on November 18. About 450 delegates from across the world are in attendance. "Uprooting terrorism needs a larger, proactive, systemic response, If we want our citizens to be safe, we cannot wait until terror comes to our homes. We must pursue terrorists, break their support networks and hit their finances," he said while delivering the inaugural address.
