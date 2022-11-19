All section
'No Money For Terror' Ministerial Conference: PM Modi Insists To Impose Cost On Countries That Support Terrorism

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

Delhi,  19 Nov 2022 3:44 AM GMT

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the third 'No Money for Terror' ministerial conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing in New Delhi on November 18. About 450 delegates from across the world are in attendance. "Uprooting terrorism needs a larger, proactive, systemic response, If we want our citizens to be safe, we cannot wait until terror comes to our homes. We must pursue terrorists, break their support networks and hit their finances," he said while delivering the inaugural address.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
