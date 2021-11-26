No Giving Up! Wife Of Martyred Soldier Graduates As Indian Army Officer

All section
Tamil Nadu,  26 Nov 2021 9:06 AM GMT

Jyoti Nainwal, wife of Naik Deepak Nainwal, the soldier who lost his life in a terrorist encounter has just graduated as an officer from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. Her story is that of not giving up and starting over with pride.

