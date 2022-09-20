All section
Ninety 'Bonded Labourers' From Chhattisgarh Stranded In Jammu And Kashmir
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Jammu and Kashmir, 20 Sep 2022
About 90 'bonded labourers' with their families from Chhattisgarh, are reported stranded in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, where they had to work at brick kiln. Efforts are being made by an NGO national campaign committee for eradication of bonded labour to release them with the help of district administrations. Most of these labourers, including women and children, are from Janjgir Champa district and others from Raigarh and Baloda Bazar district. There were videos in circulation of the stranded labourers with wives and newborns, seeking help for safe release.
