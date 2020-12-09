Fact Check: No, The Image Of Nihang Sikh Holding Placard Demanding Khalistan Is Not Of Ongoing Farmers' Protest

Since the passing of the Centre's ordinances to the farm bills, the farmers have been protesting against the ordinances demanding them to be revoked. To protest against the ordinances, the farmers from Punjab marched towards Delhi on November 26 under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, a body with over 200 farmers organisation. In context to this, a photo of a Nihang Sikh holding a placard written: "We want Khalistan" is getting viral on social media claiming that it is from the ongoing farm protest in Delhi. The photo is being shared by right-wing supporters to portray that under the cover of farmers' protest, people are agitating for Khalistan.