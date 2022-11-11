All section
NIA Raids Underway At 45 Locations Across Tamil Nadu In Coimbatore Car Blast Case
Tamil Nadu, 11 Nov 2022 4:49 AM GMT
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at different places in Chennai and Coimbatore on November 10 in the Coimbatore car blast case.
