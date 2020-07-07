New York: Congresswoman Stops Busy Traffic To Help Ducks Cross Road, Wins Praise Online

A Congresswoman is winning hearts online after a video of her stopping traffic on a busy street to help a duck and her ducklings cross the road in New York went viral on social media.

In the video, Kathleen Rice, a Democratic representative from Long Island, and three others can be seen rushing with the ducks to cross a busy street in Fifth Avenue.

The video soon went viral, with netizens lauding the 55-year-old for her heart-warming gesture.