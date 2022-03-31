All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
New Delhi: India Gate Dims Lights To Observe Earth Hour

Delhi,  31 March 2022 4:00 PM GMT

On March 26th, at 8.30 p.m. (local time zones) #IndiaGate along with Rashtrapati Bhawan, the BMC building in #Mumbai, the famous Howrah Bridge of Kolkata observed Earth Hour by dimming the lights, people all over the world observed #EarthHour by turning off non-essential electric lights for an hour to raise awareness about energy saving. Earth Hour is observed on the last Saturday in March. Earth Hour draws people from all walks of life together to show solidarity for the planet's well-being in the face of climate change. The World Wildlife Fund launched this initiative in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, as a symbolic event (WWF). Earth Hour was observed in 35 nations the following year. It has now grown to include people from over 190 different nations.

Writer : Aditya Pran Changkakati
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
New Delhi 
India Gate 
Earth Hour 

