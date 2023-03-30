All section
New Delhi: Foam From Toxic Industrial Waste Seen Floating In Yamuna River
Tarin Hussain
Delhi, 30 March 2023 12:53 PM GMT
Ankita Singh
Yamuna River Pollution: Pink foam from toxic industrial waste was seen floating in the Yamuna river near Okhla Barrage in New Delhi on March 21. However, this is not the first time toxic foam has been spotted on the Yamuna river. Last year, just ahead of Chhath Puja in October, heavy foam was spotted on the river. The Delhi Jal Board then sprayed chemicals on the toxic foam to dissolve it.
