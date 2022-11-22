All section
The Logical Indian Crew

New Delhi: Asha, Mid Day Meal & Anganwadi Workers Protest At Jantar Mantar Against Low Salary; Demand Secure Employment

Delhi,  22 Nov 2022 10:48 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal

Over 1000 Asha, Mid Day Meal, and Anganwadi workers protested on November 21 at Jantar Mantar in the National Capital against their low income and precarity in employment. Asha workers alleged that many ASHAs lost their lives while performing their duties during the pandemic, but their families have not received any compensation so far. They are regularly mistreated in dispensaries and hospitals.

Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
