The Logical Indian Crew
New Delhi: Asha, Mid Day Meal & Anganwadi Workers Protest At Jantar Mantar Against Low Salary; Demand Secure Employment
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Delhi, 22 Nov 2022 10:48 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Over 1000 Asha, Mid Day Meal, and Anganwadi workers protested on November 21 at Jantar Mantar in the National Capital against their low income and precarity in employment. Asha workers alleged that many ASHAs lost their lives while performing their duties during the pandemic, but their families have not received any compensation so far. They are regularly mistreated in dispensaries and hospitals.
