Netizens Impressed As 3-Year-Old Kid Shows His Skateboarding Skills
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Others/World, 7 Oct 2022 4:05 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Videos of kids learning new skills are always popular on the Internet. This time, a heartwarming video of a young 3-year-old boy showcasing his remarkable skating abilities is going viral and winning applause from online users. The Twitter video was shared by Vala Afshar on October 4 with the caption "Champions are not born. Champions are made with grit, courage and passion."
