All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Netizens Fierce At AAP Leader Raghav Chadha; Allegedly Threw Journalist's Mic

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

Punjab,  31 Jan 2022 3:46 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

A video is surfacing on social media showing Punjab AAP chief Raghav Chadha tapping a mic of a journalist on the floor. Allegedly during a press conference in Punjab of AAP, Raghav Chadha threw a channel’s mic when a video journalist went late on the conference. Netizens over the internet claim that Chadha went ahead and asked the channel to sack the journalist. Reacting to the video, Punjab BJP spokesperson Gaurav Goel and Punjab Youth Congress slammed Raghav Chadha and his party for his attitude.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Aditya Pran Changkakati
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
AAP 
Raghav Chadha 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X