The Logical Indian Crew
Netizens Adore Video Of A Toddler Playing, Cuddling With A Cow
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 23 Sep 2022 8:21 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
An adorable video of a toddler playing and cuddling with a cow is going viral on social media. In the viral video, the baby boy can be seen petting the cow, hugging it and also trying to climb over it as the cow lies quietly on the ground allowing the kid to do anything it wants. Not for once throughout the video did the cow try to push away the baby, but was patiently enjoying the toddler’s company and letting it play.
