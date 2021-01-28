Fact Check: Portrait Unveiled By President Ram Nath Kovind At Rashtrapati Bhavan Is Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

On January 23, 2021, President of India, Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

n the backdrop to this, a controversy started on social media claiming that the portrait unveiled by the President was not of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose but of actor Prosenjeet Chaterjee who played the role of Netaji in film Gumnami, directed by Srijit Mukherjee.

