All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Nepal Plane Crash : 21 Bodies Recovered, Hunt Continues For Missing Person

Ria Arora

Writer: Ria Arora

Ria Arora

Ria Arora

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC. Interested in writing, photography, and videography. An excellent team player, with great leadership skills and a fast learner. Outside of work, I enjoy watching films, television series, art, F1, and hanging out with my cats. Looking to grow in the field of Journalism.

See article by Ria Arora

Others/World,  17 Jun 2022 12:18 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ria Arora

Ria Arora

Ria Arora

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC. Interested in writing, photography, and videography. An excellent team player, with great leadership skills and a fast learner. Outside of work, I enjoy watching films, television series, art, F1, and hanging out with my cats. Looking to grow in the field of Journalism.

See article by Ria Arora

Rescuers on 30 May recovered 21 bodies from the wreckage site of the Tara Air plane that crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on 29 May with 22 people on board, including four Indians, minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara, officials said. The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane went missing on Sunday morning in the mountainous region of Nepal. The Canadian-built plane, flying from Pokhara to the popular tourist town Jomsom in central Nepal, was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ria Arora
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ria Arora
Select A Tag 
Nepal Plane Crash 
Bodies Recovered 
Missing Person 
Mustang 
Tara Air 

Must Reads

At Least 1 In 4 Abortions Are Done At Home In India, UP Tops The List: Govt Data
Australia: Largest Coal Exporter Requests Citizens To Switch Off Electricity Amid Power Crisis
Seattle Pacific University Graduates Hand Pride Flags To Their President In Protest Of Anti-LGBTQ+ Hiring Policy
Viral Video From Pakistan Shared With Claim Of Rising Muslim Population In Kolkata
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X