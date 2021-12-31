All section
NASA's Webb Telescope Leaves Earth To 'Unfold The Universe'

Others/World,  31 Dec 2021

NASA on December 25 launches the James Webb telescope developed by scientists for over 30 years, with the Ariane rocket, which took less than 30 minutes to reach the orbit. The Webb telescope is expected to show images of the first stars to light up the universe as claimed by the agency. 'Voyage back to the birth of the universe' says NASA during the launch of the telescope from Kourou, France.

