Mysuru: Elephant Caught In Fishing Net Rescued After 8-Hour Rescue Operation By Forest Officials

A 20-year-old wild elephant which got entangled in a fishing net in Nugu reservoir in the Mysuru district was rescued by Forest Department personnel. The forest officials first received information from the locals who sighted the elephant at around 6 am.

The villagers' suspicion about the elephant grew as they saw that the elephant was not moving. As soon as the officials got the report, they rushed to the spot. After the officials went near the elephant using a motorboat, they found that it was not moving despite the disturbance caused by their presence.

Finally, after the rescue was carried out successfully, the elephant swam to the shore of the reservoir and walked back into the forest around 2 pm.