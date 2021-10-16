All section
Mysore Roads Get Waterlogged Due To Heavy Rains, Commuters Face Difficulty
Karnataka, 16 Oct 2021 7:52 AM GMT
On October 15, Mysore roads were flooded due to heavy rainfall. Heavy traffic jams occurred in the city as the roads were waterlogged. Commuters had to wade through waterlogged roads making travelling across the city difficult.
