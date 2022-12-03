All section
'My Town My Pride Campaign': Mega Sanitation Drive Launched By JMC In Jammu As Part Of Jan Abhiyan
Jammu and Kashmir, 3 Dec 2022 3:29 AM GMT
Mayor of Jammu, Rajinder Sharma on November 30 launched a mega sanitation awareness drive across Jammu’s iconic places, including Bawe Wali Mata, Mubarak Mandi Complex, and Har Ki Pauri, as a part of Jan Abhiyan under the My Town My Pride Campaign. My Town My Pride ‘Shehri Jan Abhiyan’ has been devised to focus on the redressal of public grievances (Jan Sunwai), public service delivery (Adhikar Abhiyan), and hassle-free development of all sections of society. JMC is providing sanitation in the entire city, and the aim of launching this mega sanitation drive is to spread the message of public involvement in sanitation. The campaign will generate awareness about different aspects of cleanliness and convince them about the importance of source segregation.
