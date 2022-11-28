All section
The Logical Indian Crew
My Story:'My Mother Even Studied Braille To Help Me With Schooling'
India, 28 Nov 2022 4:34 AM GMT
Shibani Ghosh was diagnosed with hearing impairment at a young age. Her parents always received comments on her speech and behaviour. Although, she found her passion in singing and now has turned into a singer.
Contributors Suggest Correction
