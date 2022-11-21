All section
The Logical Indian Crew
My Story: 'I Underwent 32 Shock Therapies, Intense Medication & Trauma; My Teenage Years Were Challenging'
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 21 Nov 2022 10:55 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Sangeetha Param (28) has always dealt with insecurity, low self-esteem, and worthlessness as she never felt good enough. After many psychotropic analyses, she was diagnosed with Bipolar Type 2, making her teenage years the most challenging phase of her life.
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
