My Story: 'I Am Gradually Accepting Who I Am And Making The Most Of It'
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 5 Dec 2022 4:18 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Heena Sharma had locomotor disability since birth. However, she strongly feels that the only limits are set by a person's mindset. She is confident in facing the world and works as a performance artist.
