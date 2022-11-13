All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
My Story: 'Breast Cancer Treatment Terrified Me, But I Stayed Positive Throughout For My Family'
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 13 Nov 2022 11:59 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Rubeena Tabassum, a 38-year-old working mother, was affected by stage III breast cancer despite being extremely health-conscious. Now, she aims to take the message of timely and mandatory health checkups to as many women as possible.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Old Videos Of Cricketers From 2020 Shared As Recent Videos Following India's Loss In T20 World Cup 2022
Old Video Of Clash Between TMC & BJP Workers In West Bengal Falsely Shared As People Thrashing BJP Workers In Morbi, Gujarat