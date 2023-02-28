All section
The Logical Indian Crew
'My Amma, My Hero': Indian Footballer's Gratitude Note For Mother Wins Hearts Online
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 28 Feb 2023 5:28 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Sandhiya Ranganathan, the national women's football team striker, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt note about her single mother and the struggles she went through to have her daughters achieve their dream. The post has now received lakhs of heartwarming reactions. #inspiring #football #sports
