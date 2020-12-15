Muslims Organise Langar For Farmers Agitating In Delhi

A video of Muslims organising langar for the farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border has gone viral on social media. Users showered praises on them for showing brotherhood and solidarity to the farmers who are fighting Delhi winters while protesting peacefully. Over 500 farmers' organisations have been protesting on the border for the eleventh consecutive day today.

The farmers have been protesting since the farm bills were passed in Parliament this year. The protest came into limelight when the farmers decided to go on a Chalo Delhi march on November 26. Since then, thousands of farmers have been camping at the Delhi-Haryana border. The Centre has sought time till Wednesday, December 9 for concrete proposals while the farmers have declared a nation-wide bandh on December 8.

