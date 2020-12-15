Muslims From Punjab Organise Langar For Farmers Agitating In Delhi
Delhi | 15 Dec 2020 2:09 PM GMT
|
Recently, a Muslim community group from Malerkotla had organised a langar at the protest site to support the farmers.
Although the farmers are equipped with a month's ration, several civilian groups have extended help to them. Recently, a Muslim community group from Malerkotla had organised a langar at the protest site to support the farmers.
