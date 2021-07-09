Muslim Women Put 'For Sale': Activists, Journalists, Researchers Targeted

A now-defunct website called ‘Sulli Deals’ put ‘on sale’ 90 Muslim women, mostly Indians, and some from Pakistan. ‘Sulli’ is derogatory slang for Muslim women. The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday, July 8, said it was deeply concerned that images of Muslim women were put up “for auction” online and shared via social media in a degrading manner. An FIR has been filed, however, no arrests have been made so far.



