'Music Has No Boundaries': Zomato Delivery Boy Dances Outside Wedding Hall
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 5 Jan 2023 1:14 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Videos of people dancing and exhibiting their talent are all over social media. A video of a Zomato delivery executive has gone viral where the person can be seen dancing to a hit from the 90s - 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' near the wedding venue. The video has gone viral on Instagram, with people taking to the comments to express their thoughts. Many people called this moment a wholesome moment.
