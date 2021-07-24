Once Helped Fill Mumbai's Belly, City's Iconic Dabbawalas Now Starve Amid Pandemic
Maharashtra | 24 July 2021 3:53 PM GMT
Scorching sun, heavy rains, devastating floods, nothing could ever stop Mumbai’s dabbawalas from delivering hot, home cooked food. But, the COVID-19 pandemic threw the entire workforce out of gear.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh brings you this story of the iconic Dabbawalas in Mumbai and their struggle to survive amid the pandemic and lockdowns.
