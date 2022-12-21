All section
Mumbai- Darbhanga SpiceJet Flight Lands In Patna; Passengers Furious Allegedly Over No Refund
Bihar, 21 Dec 2022 5:57 AM GMT
A SpiceJet flight carrying 157 passengers onboard that was scheduled from Mumbai to Darbhanga was diverted and landed in Patna. The incident happened on the afternoon of December 18, when SpiceJet flight number SG 115, which took off from Mumbai, was diverted to Patna due to bad weather.An uproar was witnessed at the airport premises as passengers alleged that the airline company made no arrangement to send them to Darbhanga. In the video, one passenger can be seen alleging that no refund was provided to the passengers.
