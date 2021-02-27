Mumbai: Amid Surge In Cases, Locals Urge People To Wear Mask At Crawford Market

Ever since the local trains in Mumbai have opened for the commuters, the city has witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases. Crawford market, one of the oldest markets in the city, saw an increase in footfall despite the rise in the COVID cases. Most of the people were not following social distancing norms, and some didn't even wear a mask.

Mumbai, which is one of the core cities in the state, recorded 891 cases on February 22, which is the highest in February 2021.