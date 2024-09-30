image All section
image Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Chaos At Mumbai Airport: Passengers Demand Action From Indigo

The Logical Indian Crew

Writer: The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

India,  30 Sep 2024 4:39 AM GMT

Editor : The Logical Indian Team | 

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Team

Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

💥 Flight 6E2236 Update: Passengers faced a frustrating delay of over 5 hours for their 3 AM flight from Mumbai to Delhi. In their anger, they gheraoed CISF staff, demanding that other scheduled flights not take off until theirs did, even halting another Indigo flight to Delhi.

💥 Flight 6E2236 Update: Passengers faced a frustrating delay of over 5 hours for their 3 AM flight from Mumbai to Delhi. In their anger, they gheraoed CISF staff, demanding that other scheduled flights not take off until theirs did, even halting another Indigo flight to Delhi.

The Logical Indian encourages our community to be rational. While delays are maddening, taking it out on ground staff is completely unjust. They aren’t the ones pulling the strings behind the scenes. No airline delays flights on purpose; their reputation is at stake. Thus, we need constant communication from airlines to ease our worries and keep us informed.

Instead of shouting at innocent staff members, let’s channel our frustration into constructive actions, like filing a complaint with the DGCA. They can truly make a difference! Remember, keeping our cool not only helps us but also those working hard to assist us.

👉🏼 Just because the hospitality staff are the frontline serving us, they should not have to face traumatic experiences due to mismanagement by those we cannot directly reach. Let’s treat each other with respect and empathy. What are your thoughts?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : The Logical Indian Crew
,
Editor : The Logical Indian Team
,
Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew
Mumbai Airport
Passengers
Indigo

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2024 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
sidekick