Chaos At Mumbai Airport: Passengers Demand Action From Indigo

💥 Flight 6E2236 Update: Passengers faced a frustrating delay of over 5 hours for their 3 AM flight from Mumbai to Delhi. In their anger, they gheraoed CISF staff, demanding that other scheduled flights not take off until theirs did, even halting another Indigo flight to Delhi.

The Logical Indian encourages our community to be rational. While delays are maddening, taking it out on ground staff is completely unjust. They aren’t the ones pulling the strings behind the scenes. No airline delays flights on purpose; their reputation is at stake. Thus, we need constant communication from airlines to ease our worries and keep us informed.



Instead of shouting at innocent staff members, let’s channel our frustration into constructive actions, like filing a complaint with the DGCA. They can truly make a difference! Remember, keeping our cool not only helps us but also those working hard to assist us.



👉🏼 Just because the hospitality staff are the frontline serving us, they should not have to face traumatic experiences due to mismanagement by those we cannot directly reach. Let’s treat each other with respect and empathy. What are your thoughts?

