The Logical Indian Crew

MP: Over 100 School Students Write Using Both Hands Simultaneously, Became Proficient In 5 Languages With Practice

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Madhya Pradesh,  20 Nov 2022 9:38 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Over 100 students at Veena Vadini Public School of Budhela village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli have the ability to write using both hands, in addition they are also well-versed in five languages. The students at the school are proficient in Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Urdu and Spanish. Students are taught to write with both their hands at a very tender age. With continuous practice, students of this school can write up to 24,000 words in just 11 hours.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
