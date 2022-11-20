All section
MP: Over 100 School Students Write Using Both Hands Simultaneously, Became Proficient In 5 Languages With Practice
Madhya Pradesh, 20 Nov 2022 9:38 AM GMT
Over 100 students at Veena Vadini Public School of Budhela village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli have the ability to write using both hands, in addition they are also well-versed in five languages. The students at the school are proficient in Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Urdu and Spanish. Students are taught to write with both their hands at a very tender age. With continuous practice, students of this school can write up to 24,000 words in just 11 hours.
