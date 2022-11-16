All section
MP: Congress MLA Manoj Chawla Booked For Allegedly Looting Urea Bags From Warehouse
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Madhya Pradesh, 16 Nov 2022 5:30 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Manoj Chawla, a Congress legislator from western Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, was booked by the police on November 11 for allegedly looting urea bags from a government warehouse in his constituency, police said. Police said the lawmaker broke into the warehouse after a protest by farmers impacted due to a disruption in supplies due to a technical glitch and asked the farmers to take away the fertilizer bags. Chawla, who represents Alot assembly segment, said he was just trying to help the farmers who were facing problems for the last few days due to what was described by local officials as “some server issue”.
