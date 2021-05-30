More Than 70 Died In Goa's Biggest Hospital Gasping For Breath, Where Is State Govt?
Goa | 30 May 2021 5:22 PM GMT
|
Over 70 patients died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the state's biggest COVID-19 facility, in the past four days. Officials cited "logistic issues" in the supply of medical oxygen as the reason for deaths.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains what went wrong with Goa and how the state is now witnessing a nightmare.
