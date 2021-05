More Than 100 Journalists Have Died Due To COVID-19 In India So Far

So far, more than 100 journalists have succumbed to COVID-19 in India. In the last 28 days alone, at least 52 journalists have died due to the virus. On average, two journalists have died everyday alone in the month of April.

