More Than 1 Lakh Shiksha Mitras Gather In Lucknow; Demands Equal Pay
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 2 March 2023 10:18 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A video shared by @Vershasingh26 shows more than 1 lakh Shiksha Mitras gathering at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow with their demands. Shikshamitras have named this demonstration - Mahasammelan. Both men and women Shiksha Mitras have arrived from 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. As per the information provided by Dainik Bhaskar, they demand equal pay for similar work. That means, like assistant teachers, they should also be paid Rs 40,000. #Job #Protest #Lucknow
