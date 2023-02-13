All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
More Bats Than Leaves Seen On The Branches Of Tree In Assam
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Assam, 13 Feb 2023 10:32 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi on February 10 shows a tree in Numaligarh, Assam, has become a place of refuge for endangered bats who have made it their home. Although these bats have been driven close to extinction, they have found shelter in the mighty tree they have made their own. Passersby cannot help but stare at the clusters of bats dangling from the branches of the mighty tree. A rare sight indeed!
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain