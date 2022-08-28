All section
Mirabai Chanu's Family Celebrates Her Historic Win At Commonwealth Games 2022
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Manipur, 28 Aug 2022 8:01 AM GMT
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Mirabai Chanu clinched the first gold medal for India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and her home state, Manipur was lit up as residents of Nongpok Kakching in Imphal East district were celebrating this incredible feat. Mirabai’s mother Tombi Devi revealed how she could not sleep the night before her daughter’s event and was only praying for her victory. “I am so proud of her. We stayed up late last night to see her event. Now, her sisters, relatives and the neighbors are celebrating with the tricolour, and some are indulging in the traditional Thabal Chongba dance,” she said.
