Ministry Of Railways: Indian Railways Emerges As Most Preferred Carrier Of New Vehicles In The Country
India, 12 Nov 2022 3:00 AM GMT
Indian Railways (IR) has emerged as the preferred carrier of automobiles in the country, which is reflected in an increase in the booking of new modified goods (NMG) wagons by the automobile companies. A total of 3,344 NMG rakes (a rake is a full train) were booked in the financial year (FY) 2021-22, an increase of 25 per cent from the previous financial year. According to a report in the Business Standard, automobile freight loading for Indian Railways increased 34 per cent in FY22 (2021-22). A total of 3.35 million tonnes (mt) of automobiles was ferried by the national transporter in 2021-22, a Ministry of Railways official told the newspaper.
